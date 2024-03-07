Currently, Google Maps and Waze, despite being part of the same company, compete for drivers' attention. Both apps feature a number of options and benefits that make the driving process less complicated. While it is true that Google Maps has gained greater popularity in recent years, the most recent update of Waze arrives to secure its position as the favorite of all those who use a car to get from one place to another.

The latest Waze update is now available on iOS and Android devices, and offers a series of substantial changes focused on providing the best driving experience for its users. Among the new features we find here is a better navigation system on roundabouts. In this way, the application now tells you exactly which lane you should be in to take the best exit to reach your destination.

Along with this, Waze now marks whether an emergency vehicle, such as a fire truck or ambulance, is near you, and the distance at which you will encounter them. Similarly, A real-time warning has been included that tells you when an area where you have to slow down is approaching.something that will surely reduce some people's fines.

The update also offers real-time information on sharp turns, speed bumps and toll booths. As if that were not enough, Waze will now take your preferences into account when marking a route. This way you can follow a combination between the most efficient path and your favorite to reach your destination.. Lastly, the application will provide you with information related to parking. That is, you will be able to know the price of these places, if they are outdoors, and much more information that makes your arrival efficient.

The new Waze update is now available. However, Some of these benefits are not yet active on iOS devices, and are also limited to certain regions. Information about parking, for example, can currently only be found in the United States and Canada. Fortunately, those responsible for this application have indicated that they are already working to bring these functions to all users. On related topics, Google Maps loses one of its most important functions. Likewise, Google changes the login page.

Editor's Note:

Since I don't use a car, I prefer to use Google Maps at all times, since it is more efficient for finding directions when changing or using a bicycle. However, I can't deny that Waze has done a good job for all drivers, and I hope they continue to improve this experience.

