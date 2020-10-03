That women are active drivers of change is obvious, as the cases of Belarus or Thailand show. In the European country, an improvised troika feminine has been the spigot of an unprecedented reply to Aleksandr Lukashenko fermented by years of abuse of power. In Thailand, a majority of young students has acquired special prominence in anti-government protests, fed up with the patriarchy reported by the establishment, that inextricable network of monarchy, Army and Buddhism. In environmental defense, in favor of gun control in the US, against violence and sexual discrimination: women have long been an undeniable cross-cutting mobilizing force.

