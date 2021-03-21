Blogger Anna Saturova in an interview with Sputnik radio revealed ways that allow you to travel cheaper.

According to her, if we are talking about a beach vacation, it will be more profitable to buy a tour. However, if the traveler intends to see a large city in a few days, it is easier and cheaper to do it yourself.

And in this case, the first task is to minimize travel costs. If you need to fly by plane, the difference in price between flights of different airlines can be very, very significant. Therefore, the blogger advises to keep track of prices on aggregator sites. “I like to fly by low-cost airlines, including Russian ones, they are generally budgetary, but you need to monitor baggage allowance,” said Saturova.

In addition, the expert advises not to book hotels, but apartments on aggregator sites, sites for finding accommodation. In the case of renting an apartment, the traveler can save on food. You can also book not whole apartments, but rooms, it comes out three times cheaper. “You can use couchsurfing – this is a type of apartment rental when you come and live with someone for free,” she said.

It is possible to save a lot, Saturova continued, on travel. “Always download maps, find out in advance about public transport so as not to spend money on a taxi,” the blogger recalled.

Earlier, a Russian travel agent revealed an easy way to save money on vacation in the Maldives. Those who are going to spend a vacation at the favorite resort of the rich, having a limited budget, the only way to save money is to purchase a tour with meals. For those who are going to consume alcohol in the Maldives, the travel agent advised to take an all-inclusive package, since the import of alcoholic beverages into a Muslim country is prohibited, and they are not available on the open market.