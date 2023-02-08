Finally the scarcity playstation 5se has finished and that means that there are already more consoles in the homes of new users of the brand, but there is a problem that they have already detected, that is precisely the short duration that its control has, the Dualsense. Same as it has not received any kind of way or review to date to address this issue.

So, if you have just ventured to buy your console, here we bring you some tips to save a little energy in the control and that it is not turning off two hours after starting a game.

Decrease control vibration

Something that consumes considerable battery life is vibration, since the main games of the brand use it to get more immersed in the game. This also goes for the use of adaptive triggers for certain titles. So if you want to have more time without connecting the control to the console so that it can be charged, you have to reduce them.

For that you have to press the button in the center, go to the accessories option, select the corresponding control and press configuration. Then we go to the intensity of the vibration or the shot effect. This way it can be reduced to a minimum, that will prevent the battery from being used up much. Of course, some experiences can feel incomplete if it is done.

Charge controller in rest mode

Another detail is to be able to charge the control when the console is in rest mode, since while you rest the battery can also do it, so when you start it again it will be fully charged. The good thing is that you can look at the light of it to know if it is already full of energy or if something is still missing to have it to the maximum.

You can also choose that the USBs distribute power for a certain time, and then stop doing so so as not to waste light in vain.

Turn control off if not in use

There are users who put a marathon of series or movies on the system, but their mistake is not knowing that the battery is still running out even if they are not making any kind of movement. So, it is highly recommended to turn it off, this so that when you are watching an episode you are notified that it has run out of power.

Dim the control light and turn off the microphone

There is also the option to turn off the microphone that is built into the controller, since many users who buy the console do not really play online experiences like Fortnite or others. For its part, the light that comes from the Dualshock 4 is sometimes more intense than it should, so it is an essential idea to reduce it.

Remember that the PS5 and its controls are already available in stores.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: Hopefully Sony will release a new model in the future, since for now the battery is disappointing to be honest. We’ll see if with the slim version they make an increase in size to it.