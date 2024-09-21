It is difficult to return. To return to the place that one had left. To return from a trip. To return to a house. To return to a foreign body. But one returns. Without indifference even if one feels indifference. Burying the fantasy. delirious that one could have not returned. That one could have left behind, left without thinking, given oneself over to the passing of days and months until time, kindly, swallowed it all up: the pain, the memory. Until everything was wrapped in oblivion. One returns to work, one returns to the same chair and the same mirrors. One returns to the same body of someone one no longer misses. Even if they do not excite. One returns anyway. And it is difficult to return. Because in the absence of the one who left, the film continued to run. Nothing stopped except the one who performs the painful task of climbing onto the moving carousel and runs the risk of not recognizing the territory that, before, he not only knew but loved. “Oh,” one says, “these are not the same games that I left when I left.” “Oh, this is not the same house that I left when I left.” And yes, they are. The same games. The same house. Only inside those things the blood that was left when I left does not flow. Everything seems a little dry, having lost the grace that, invented or not, was there. But one returns anyway. Out of inertia, out of habit, out of cowardice, out of loyalty. Because it is prudent, it is decorous to return. Goodbye, then, to the islands, to the shell of the sky under which one ran with light feet, to the dirt roads and to the carefreeness. Goodbye to the seas and the fish, to the boats and the oysters, to the arms that rammed the waves, to inflamed sex, to the hunt for the new. Goodbye to risk and to rivers. Because one must return. Because one returns. And one does not return in any way but with the hope of recovering a heart on fire for that which could have been left forever – a body, a house, a way of being in the world – but was not left. One returns – it is a plea – with tenderness and patience. “Without love a house is condemned,” says a poem by Henri Cole. And the one who returns too.

