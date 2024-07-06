Expert Lopatin: Official websites of banks should be saved in browser bookmarks

In order to protect yourself from the main tricks of Internet fraudsters who try to steal the personal data of their victims, you need to follow several rules, assured Boris Lopatin, senior expert in investigating fraud incidents at Megafon. He named these methods in a conversation with Lenta.ru

“It is important to remember that under no circumstances should you follow dubious links, open files, respond to such messages or forward them; it is better to immediately delete unwanted emails or text messages,” he warned.

Lopatin also called for saving official websites of banks, social networks and other popular services in browser bookmarks, using an antivirus with an anti-phishing function and updating it regularly.

“Important elements of protection against phishing include the psychological factor and calmness in situations where you are under pressure. You should not give in to provocations, threats and promises of easy rewards. You should trust information only from trusted sources,” the expert added.

According to Lopatin, more than 70 percent of phishing links that the company’s analysts detect are to fake websites of investment services and well-known brands. Fraudsters often distribute links to them via emails and instant messages.

The specialist named popular schemes as sending personal messages on behalf of a company’s top manager in Telegram or messages in which an acquaintance asks a person to vote in a competition on a social network. They contain a phishing link, by clicking on which and entering their data, the person will hand it over to the attackers.

In addition, fraudsters often become active during holidays or sales. In this case, they send out letters in which they inform about monetary compensation and discounts. Clicking on a link from such a message also threatens the loss of personal data.

Earlier it was reported that scammers began using the new Telegram Stars currency to steal personal data. The attackers began distributing an ad for the sale of the new currency, bypassing the App Store and Google Play platforms.