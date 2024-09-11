Expert Kokoreva urged to set up remote access to gadgets

Setting up remote access to gadgets will help protect personal data if you lose your device. This and other tips on ensuring security with Gazeta.Ru shared Head of the Information Security Team at Mail.ru Ksenia Kokoreva.

According to the expert, most modern smartphones and tablets offer features that allow you to remotely lock or wipe data from a lost device. It is important to make sure that these features are enabled and configured.

Kokoreva also advised disabling automatic authorization for critical applications, despite its convenience. It is important to make sure that data is backed up. Cloud services or external drives can be used to store information.

After restoring access to lost accounts, Kokoreva advised tracking their activity. “If you notice suspicious activity, immediately change your password and deactivate the account, if possible, and also contact support and report suspicious activity and fraudulent actions,” the specialist explained.

It is recommended to use a passwordless authentication method based on the use of an electronic key (fingerprint scan, face recognition or a special Yubikey flash drive). This authentication option can be considered the most secure, the specialist said.

It is also important to remember that weak passwords pose a serious security risk. Therefore, it is recommended to use complex passwords consisting of combinations of letters, numbers, and special characters. It is also useful to use password managers that will help generate and store secure passwords.