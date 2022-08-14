Nintendo has launched a new series of video, Ways to Playaimed at explain how to play with some of his titles. The first episode, How to be a Living Room Champion !, is dedicated to three games and how to manage the spaces they require for use.

These are Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Nintendo Switch Sports and Ring Fit Adventure. As you can see, the movie is essentially a tutorial on how to best play the three, taking advantage of the Nintendo Switch.

Who was amazed by the existence of these videos, know that Nintendo has for some time joined its official channels, the channel Play Nintendo, whose contents are designed specifically for a non-specialized audience, read more casual, or for children. The choice of games is certainly not accidental, given that these are three products designed for the widest possible market.

Nintendo’s focus on new players is certainly nothing new, since it is basically since it entered the console market that it connotes its products in a certain way, presenting them as suitable for everyone. Evidently Mario’s house wants to make entry into the game less traumatic for those who don’t chew bread and controllers every day, because by doing so he can broaden his audience.