Among the ways to lose one League the Barça you are choosing the most painful. The lack of soul, especially in the first part before him Athletic, crushes the mood of the fans more than anything else. That going out to play as if it were not with them, that lack of pressure, of pulse, drives any culé mad because it is incomprehensible. Then the analyzes arrive and some shoot the conservative approach of Koeman, others to the poor planning of the staff and the other to the physical of a staff that had had a clean week that took the opportunity to skip the protocols COVID to the bullfighter with a barbecue in the house of Messi. They are all right and none are wrong, but the fundamental thing, the key, is that they jumped on the grass to see them come and for that there is no valid explanation.

When they could depend on themselves they screwed it up against the grenade, when they have had direct rivals in front of them they have only achieved one point in the four confrontations with Madrid and Atlético and when there is finally a president in the box – even if only to see the men’s team – Barça still does not have a leader because Laporta you have chosen silence as an answer to everything, who knows why when you have a lot of lip service. And still, despite everything, they are still not dead, but I know Catalans who had impure ideas in the last corner that Atleti threw in the Camp Nou. Because if it was a question of giving it away, what less than choosing how and not doing Madrid a favor. They are the same ones who celebrated as a title of their own as those of Zidane will fall before him Chelsea. Those who until not long ago proudly proclaimed that their team had finally shaken off its victimhood and did not even want to watch the game in Valdebebas before him Seville until Fernando scored on 22 ‘.

Barça, in short, seems to have forgotten that they can still win the championship instead of trying to lose it. That nothing is written and, above all, that it is not like that and there they have Madrid to show that manners matter.