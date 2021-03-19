The smartphone can last longer if you do not waste the battery on non-essential tasks and turn off all unnecessary functions. Maxim Nazarenko, the head of the department of quality management and certification of RTU MIREA, named the ways to keep energized in an interview with the agency “Prime”.

According to him, the first thing that can waste the energy of a smartphone is too high screen brightness. He recommended re-adjusting the brightness by about 30 percent and turning on auto-adjust, which will not lose the functionality of the device.

In addition, Nazarenko advised to abandon some automatic updates and pop-ups of push applications.

Earlier, Elvina Nasibulina, an analyst-researcher of digital products of Roskachestvo, listed dangerous mistakes when charging a smartphone, which can lead to premature wear of the phone’s battery. The expert advised not to leave the smartphone on charge at night, but to charge the gadget before going to bed, and then turn on the economy mode. She also urged not to charge the phone in rooms with too high or too low temperatures.