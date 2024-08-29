Expert Sadyrina: You can get rid of mold in the bathroom using soda

You can get rid of mold in the bathroom with the help of soda. All the effective means for this purpose were named by Daria Sadyrina, a consultant of the Plumbing Department of Lemana PRO (Leroy Merlin), the commentary is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

The expert warned that mold and mildew release toxic fumes that can cause a large number of diseases, such as skin rashes and bronchial asthma. She noted that the main reasons for their appearance are high humidity, heating problems and lack of quality ventilation. To solve the latter problem, Sadyrina suggested buying an exhaust fan.

To remove mold in the bathroom, the specialist advised using special professional compounds that fall under the category of antiseptics, air purifiers and disinfectants, as well as folk remedies – soda, hydrogen peroxide and essential oils. However, she warned, the latter will only have a temporary effect, while the first two will be able to eliminate mold and minimize the risk of its reappearance. In addition to the above properties, air purifiers will eliminate allergens in the air, harmful compounds, and also remove pathogenic microorganisms.

Earlier in August, housewives were advised to use ammonia to clean tiles in the kitchen and bathroom and to wash windows without leaving streaks.