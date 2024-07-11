Lawyer Zavalko named ways to get rid of imposed services in clinics

Vice President of the Moscow Bar Association Arkady Zavalko named ways to get rid of paying for additional services that are often imposed in clinics when seeking medical care. His words leads “Fifth Channel”.

The lawyer advises to first carefully study the document and demand a treatment and examination plan, where all procedures and their cost should be clearly spelled out. He also urged not to be afraid to ask questions about the document.

If the patient has signed such a document, but he still underwent additional paid procedures, he can write a claim with a justification of the problem to the manager. “If conflict situations begin, you have the right to contact the prosecutor’s office, Rospotrebnadzor. And the police, if, for example, they tell you that they will not let you out until you pay. Then you tell them to call the police, that you believe that you were deceived and misled,” Zavalko explained.

If you ended up in the hospital with acute pain and were unable to read the contract because of it, then this should be written down in the claim. In this case, they must make a note on your copy that the claim was accepted. An official seal and signature with the date when it was accepted are required. It is also important to scan the claim, the lawyer added.

Earlier it became known that Moscow residents began to have their teeth treated more often in Ryazan, Tver and Tula, since dental services in the capital are rapidly becoming more expensive.