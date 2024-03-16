As the gaming industry continues to thrive, there is also a noticeable growth in the eSports segment. Dating back to Space Invaders tournaments in the 80s, esports events today have become a staple across various competitive titles and video game genres, taking place annually and globally and providing an avenue for passionate gamers and their teams to compete at the highest level.

According to a study on the impact of eSports participation, the number of viewers and sponsorships at eSports events generated revenues of up to $1.08 billion in 2021. Today, the impact of eSports has expanded into the Olympics, as the International Olympic Committee aims to capitalize on the growing industry and make the Olympic Games more appealing to younger generations.

Aside from the business side of eSports, there are also many benefits associated with eSports participation. Studies have found that engagement in eSports can teach the youth valuable and essential life skills, including communication, teamwork, digital tech skills, and higher-order thinking skills. The rise of online gaming and massively multiplayer online games has also enriched social skills among the youth as they interact with thousands of other players in real time over the Internet. As such, the growth of the eSports industry can be crucial for the economy, personal skills, and entertainment for many people and gaming fans. In this post, we’ll look at some of the ways you can get involved in the thriving eSports industry.

Beyond pro play

When discussing eSports, it’s easy to go to the most straightforward answer — getting paid to play games professionally. However, while professional eSports players make careers out of their pastimes, this is a rare career track that relies on various factors. For example, most eSports athletes today are young teenagers or adults because while still mechanically able, older adults have more priorities that can take away from long, arduous gaming sessions that eSports pros need to be great at their game. Gaming professionally also means more time traveling away from home and family, which can be a negative for older adults who may be starting their own family or have other priorities.

Still, not playing professionally for an eSports team doesn’t mean you can’t be a part of your favorite games’ eSports scene and community. Below, we’ll look at some of the ways you can still take part in the eSports ecosystem.

Watching eSports broadcasts

One of the more obvious ways to get involved in the scene is by watching tournaments and eSports events — whether online through streaming channels or even in-person at eSports venues and arenas. eSports viewership is as essential to the show as the pro players are, as most major eSports tournaments run on sponsorships and advertising to fund production and prize pools. Community casting, which is when a game’s community hosts their own “restreams” of eSports broadcasts, is also a great way to engage and interact with other gamers and content creators in the scene.

According to these eSports betting tips, watching broadcasts and tournaments is a great way to learn the ins and outs of a game. For example, listening to commentary and live casters can help you understand why and how in-game mistakes lead to huge losses and affect player performance. So, whether you’re an avid fan of a game simply trying to get good and climb the ranks or even interested in placing bets on your favorite teams, watching is an essential practice.

eSports behind-the-scenes

Finally, if you’d like a more active way to participate in the industry without competing professionally, you may be interested in the behind-the-scenes production aspects of eSports. In a previous post, we highlighted how many prep and resources go into live stage shows at eSports tournaments. This ranges from on-stage smokes and flames to ensuring technical elements like mics, displays, computers, and consoles work flawlessly for a seamless live broadcast.

You may also be interested in pursuing a career in eSports casting, a crucial aspect of eSports broadcasts that distinguishes the experience of watching a live Valorant tournament online or in an arena from watching a Valorant stream on Twitch. eSports casters can elevate the viewing experience for viewers, and the best of them often end up as beloved figures in the community, like Dan “Artosis” Stemkoski — longtime professional StarCraft caster — who announced his retirement from the scene in late 2022.