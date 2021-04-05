After years of sacrifice and effort, older people experience retirement as a stage with a large amount of free time that they can use, finally, in everything that was left behind personal and work obligations. It is at this time when they recover forgotten passions, discover others and live a stage in which self-knowledge prevails.

To accompany them on this path, the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation is developing the ‘Elderly People Program’, an initiative for men and women over 60 years old – or 55 as long as they are pensioners – whose strategic objective is to address the new challenges that They appear in old age and for this they accompany the elderly, maximizing their possibilities for personal development and favoring opportunities to build a full and committed life in their community. Thus, the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation program has among its challenges addressing vulnerability, deepening personal development, building a society for all ages and generating and disseminating knowledge.

In order to bring these objectives to reality, the initiative has four lines of action that promote a wide range of workshops that were previously face-to-face and are now being held online to adapt to the new reality. The first line of action, Health and Well-being, focuses on activities that provide older people with the necessary tools to promote their autonomy and improve their well-being, which is why they are designed to comprehensively stimulate the sensory, motor and cognitive areas. The second, Personal Development and Life Cycle, encourages methods that enhance their personal abilities and skills, in such a way that they can adapt to the challenges of their daily life. In the third, Social Participation and Volunteering, their active participation in society is encouraged, so they are trained for it and solidarity activities are programmed in which they get involved by transmitting and sharing their experience or helping the social integration of groups. most vulnerable. Finally, the Information and Communication Technologies area is a particularly important area nowadays in which emphasis is placed on learning computer tools and ‘online’ platforms so that participants are in contact and communicate.

Within the Region, these four lines are implemented in 17 centers for the elderly thanks to the collaboration agreement, launched in 2018 and recently renewed, between the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation and the Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, although the program has been developing in the Region since 1999.

A living intellect



About to turn 69, José Hernández is a very active man who has always been at the foot of the canyon. Volunteer in different activities and always ready to learn and help, Hernández, who is a member of the Ceutí Pensioners and Retirees Club, decided to join the access to new technologies workshop after the arrival of the pandemic, “because it was impossible to maintain the relationship with people if it wasn’t on the internet ».

Through this ‘online’ course, encompassed within the area of ​​Communication and Information Technologies of the ‘Seniors Program’, he has learned to conduct videoconferences through Zoom and Google Meet, two tools in which he is already moving like a fish in water and that allow him and his colleagues “to get in touch, create videoconferences and meet friends at a certain time to talk,” he sums up.

This learning is key for the promoter of the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation María Dolores Villamartín, who highlights the importance of these tools so that they «acquire independence. Many are and live alone and are taught to be able to communicate with their loved ones and with their companions. They are pleased to know that they can talk through their phone, their computer or their ‘tablet’ ”, he explains. On the other hand, in addition to being connected, the course allows them to break with a digital divide that affects them in their day-to-day lives: «They are very eager to learn and do not want to be left behind. Society already requires them to have a little knowledge of the Internet to operate the computer “, he emphasizes, and emphasizes the admiration he feels for the efforts of his students to” want to improve themselves and learn things. Instead of resting, they seek training activities so that their intellect remains alive.

Innovative spaces



The ‘Program for the Elderly’ has three unique centers, the EspacioCaixa, which are located in Madrid, Girona and Murcia. In the Region, this space opened its doors in 2004 to “improve the quality of life of the elderly, promote the activities of the program and encourage the participation of Murcian”, emphasizes the person in charge of the space in the Community, Rocío Vera.

In addition to the activities of the program, EspacioCaixa Murcia is innovative because it also has its own program that allows it to be an «experimental place for new activities that we wanted to try and then be able to extend them. It has allowed us to bring new things, evaluate them, know that they worked, improve what was necessary and take them to other territories through the catalog of activities “, the professional reviews.

This innovative program was what attracted the attention of Alicia Borja, who decided to apply for three courses of a cultural nature -related to music, architecture and poetry- thanks to the recommendations of a friend. After being admitted to all of them, Borja has been carrying out online activities since February that she considers very interesting “if you have a concern to know, to know. For me it is a pleasure that the time has come and that I can listen to the teachers, who are exceptional. They have a very great knowledge and they know how to expose it very well. They encourage you to want to learn more.