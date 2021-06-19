Temperatures are expected to rise significantly in Russia, so the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate has listed ways for drivers to cope with the heat wave. Recommendations are given in Telegram-channel department.

The coolant level and tire pressure should be checked before riding in the car, as it can change in both very warm and cold weather. “Don’t forget about the” coolant “for yourself. Always carry a couple of bottles of water with you, ”the traffic police advised.

It is also important to use the air conditioner correctly in the car, you should not turn it on at full power, so as not to get a cold with a sharp temperature drop. In addition, you should not drive in an overworked state, in which case it is better to postpone the trip or rest before it.

Earlier, doctors said that even a completely healthy person can get heatstroke. Experts gave advice on what to look for in order to avoid health problems and how to cope with unusually warm weather.