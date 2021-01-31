Some experts propose creating a tax on the purchase of robots. Anindito Mukherjee / Getty Images / Getty Images

The debate has started and is already on the public agenda. The new labor paradigm, made up of workers, machines and robots, which destroys and creates employment at a very uneven pace, is demanding a review of the tax system and Social Security contributions. And this is so because robots, applications, algorithms and platforms, which are already occupying jobs and generating increases in productivity, engulf lower-skilled employment, pulverizing their contributions. Something that directly impacts public revenues and the redistribution of wealth.

The Administration, through the Toledo Pact; experts and unions have begun to contemplate possible scenarios on which to work. Even from the EU the first recommendations have been launched, such as the one that includes the European Parliament’s Motion for a Resolution to the Commission regarding Civil Law rules on robotics. A recommendation that proposes “to study the possibility of taxing work done by robots or demanding a tax for the use and maintenance of each robot.” And even the possibility of “introducing a minimum basic income”.

The Toledo Pact has also asked the Government to reflect on the issue, which in the opinion of the Secretary of State for Social Security and Pensions, Israel Arroyo, is “an unavoidable and urgent task.” Arroyo points out, however, that “the tax on robots already exists if we talk about capital, (which includes the software versus work), through the capital income tax ”. And he adds: “Not all capital is the same. There is the one that replaces work and another that complements it, which depends, among other things, on the level of training of the workers ”. The Secretary of State recognizes “a trend towards a greater weight of capital to the detriment of work” and the financing of Social Security “is one of the parts of society that would be affected.”

The impact of automation on pension payments is also addressed by an analysis group, Cibercotadora, which has developed different scenarios. Its president, José Joaquín Flechoso, points out that robotics applied to business processes can cause a 30% decrease in tax revenues, “a reduction that could put the sustainability of the public pension system at risk.” This group has developed a decalogue of scenarios, which will soon be presented at the Toledo Pact Commission of Parliament.

Flechoso highlights, among them, the five with the greatest viability: “for a robot to quote for the same amount as a worker; that it be taxed, via tax, on extra-productivity or else, raise the nominal rate of corporation tax ”. Other possible formulas to be studied include “introducing a fee for the purchase of robots or resorting to a bonus-malus system, that is, reducing taxes or social contributions to the company that generates jobs and penalizing the one that replaces hand of work ”, he adds.

Flechoso encourages “fleeing from an apocalyptic vision of digitization, as a job destroying machine” and assures that “there will be more jobs, but above all, it will be much more dignified.” Along these lines, the Global Risk 2020 study by the World Economic Forum reveals that 85 million jobs will be displaced by robots compared to 97 million new jobs related to the digital economy, but warns that 40% of core competencies will have changed in the next five years.

And this change of competences is the one that has a full impact on employment, according to the general secretary of the UGT, Pepe Álvarez, who predicts an “imminent drama in the labor market” accelerated by the pandemic. “Robotization will create jobs, but not enough with respect to what it destroys.” And he assures “many of the workers who lose their jobs will be difficult to relocate, since they cannot access the level of training required by the new skills.” For this reason, it considers “urgent to review the protection and taxation formulas that balance society.”

Favor innovation

Regarding the contribution of robots to the welfare state, Carlos Bravo, secretary of public policies and social protection of CC OO, underlines the scenario of taxing the acquisition of technology or the increase in productivity (the benefit that it generates to companies) to through a higher collection in the activity tax. “In this way, innovation is favored, taxing the result, not the acquisition,” he says. And he maintains that “the robot has no salary. It is an investment for the company and the profit it produces must be taxed ”.

A field where there is “a huge margin”, Bravo estimates, given that in Spain “the level of collection is low”, six below the European level. If with the current system, 90% of the collection comes from work income, 70% from VAT and only 20,000 million euros are collected with corporate tax, whose minimum effective rate is 15%, the secretary of CC OO assures “we have a loss of great fiscal collection”. “We need, more than ever, protection networks via taxes, to accompany people who lack adequate preparation to find employment in newly created activities in this job transition,” he adds.

Israel Arroyo goes further by considering robots as “just one of the disruptive technologies” that may contribute to the maintenance of the tax system. And it refers to platforms, to move work to remote places, to break it down into different tasks and that these are distributed on platforms of microtasking as “challenges that all Social Security systems are going to have to face, not only in their financing but also in their protection”.