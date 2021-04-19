Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on March 18, 2021, a four-hour film that showed a new version of the Justice League, which debuted in 2017.

Although Warner Bros does not plan to produce a sequel, the filmmaker continues to reveal details about the feature film. This is how he took advantage of his attendance at the Justice With to talk about the characters that were not part of the production.

According to Snyder, the film would end with the introduction of John Stewart (Green Lantern), who He was going to be played by Wayne T. Carr. He even confirmed that he shot a scene with the actor , but that Warner decided to eliminate it.

“We had a scene with Green Lantern in the movie that the studio asked me to cut, and that I had shot with an amazing actor who was going to be John Stewart. But when the studio saw the movie, they saw that I had done all the things they had asked me not to do, so we had to come to an agreement, “Snyder explained.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Trailer

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

The version of Justice League that reached theaters did not like the fans, so they gave all the responsibility to Joss Whedon, director who replaced Snyder after his departure from the project due to family problems.

When fans found out about the filmmaker’s version, they launched a campaign to release the original cut: Release the Snyder’s cut. Three years later, her wishes came true.