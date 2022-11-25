DC United: the intimate revelation of Mister Rooney

Former England footballer Wayne Rooneynow manager of DC United, used a bizarre method to boost team morale.

After a string of poor results, the former Manchester United gave a motivational speech in the dressing room, saying, among other things, that he had “a tiny penis”.

As reported by Dagospia, the players of the US team would have been “horrified” by the unusual confession of their coach.

