Wayne Rooney, one of the best English footballers of the last decades, confirmed his retirement at the age of 35 and will lead Derby County that plays in the Championship (English Second Division). This position was filled by Rooney in November on an interim basis when he replaced Phillip Cocu, thus being a player, captain and coach at the same time.

“Derby County Football Club is pleased to confirm the appointment of Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager. To assume the role, Rooney has chosen to end his illustrious playing career in order to fully concentrate on his job,” announced the entity.

The all-time top scorer for England and Manchester United, with more than 700 official matches, joined Derby County in January 2020 and wore the Rams jersey 35 times converting 7 times. As a player-coach, he led nine games, with three wins, four draws and two losses.

Throughout his career, Rooney won five Premier League titles, a Champions League, a Europa League and a Club World Cup, as well as an FA Cup, three League Cups and five Community Shields, all with Manchester United. .

With the England shirt, his record as top scorer with 53 points is in danger as his great threat, Harry Kane, who has 32 goals at 27 years old, approaches.

“To have the opportunity to be the successor of people like Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu It is a great honor, and I can promise that both my team and I will leave no stone unturned, achieving the potential that I have witnessed in the last 12 months of this historic football club, “said Rooney.

“I was completely impressed by the potential of Derby County – the stadium, the training ground, the quality of the staff and the young players coming in and of course the fan base that has remained faithful and supportive. Despite Other offers, I knew Derby County was the place for me, “the Englishman recognized.

Rooney, emblem of United Photo: Martin Rickett / PA Wire / dpa

Regarding his way of directing, he was demanding in relation to training: “I have made it clear that if you train well, you will be in my consideration, but if your attitude is not correct, you will not be in the team. The players know it and the level of training has increased, the players have to be alert ”.

Thinking ahead, the Manchester United idol commented: “I think first and foremost we need to look at our ambitions for the season and where we can realistically end up. I will talk to the players as well to see what their ambitions are.”

Finally, he acknowledged what his feelings are after leaving football: “I will miss playing, of course”, although he is motivated in his new stage as a strategist: “Now I can get excited about the future and my role as a coach.”