The experienced leader of the National Rifle Association announced on January 5 his decision to resign, days before the start of a civil trial in which he is accused of having benefited from millions of dollars in private jet flights, yacht trips, African safaris and other luxuries, at the expense of the influential organization dedicated to the defense of the right to bear arms.

An abrupt exit. Wayne LaPierre, who has held the position of executive vice president of the National Rifle Association, NRA, since 1991, announced his resignation from the position, just on the eve of the start of a trial in a Manhattan court for corruption involving influential groups of US pro-gun lobby.

In a statement released by the NRA, LaPierre said goodbye. “With pride in all we have accomplished, I announce my resignation from the NRA.” His resignation will be effective January 31.

“I have been an active member of this organization for my entire adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to preserve the freedom enshrined in the Second Amendment,” added LaPierre, 74, who cited health reasons as the reason for your decision.

New York State Attorney Letitia James initiated legal action in August 2020 against the NRA, charging it with embezzling millions of dollars intended to cover lavish expenses for its executives, including multiple trips by Wayne LaPierre.

This judicial process, which begins on Monday, comes in a delicate context for the pro-gun lobby, which is experiencing a decrease in both its income and its membership.

LaPierre was in court this week for jury selection and is expected to testify at trial. The NRA vowed to continue its defense against the lawsuit, which could result in a new shakeup of its leadership or an independent firm overseeing its finances.

“It's an important victory”: Letitia James

Democratic prosecutor Letitia James said that LaPierre's resignation is an “important victory” in the case and affirmed that the trial will continue as planned.

In a statement, he noted: “His departure validates our accusations against him, but does not exempt him or the NRA from responsibility.” For his part, Andrew Arulanandam, a prominent NRA representative who served as LaPierre's spokesman, will take over his duties on an interim basis.

LaPierre led the day-to-day operations of the NRA since 1991, playing a critical role as the face and passionate voice of the gun rights agenda in America.

This made him one of the most influential figures in shaping gun policy in the United States. In his years of leadership, LaPierre not only called out the “booted government thugs” who threatened gun ownership, but also recruited movie star Charlton Heston as the organization's president.

His rhetoric marks gun control advocates as “opportunists” who “exploit tragedy for profit.”

“The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun”: LaPierre

An example of this was after the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colorado, in 1998. At that time the NRA expressed support for expanding background checks for gun purchases.

But after a gunman killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, LaPierre rejected these background checks and called for armed guards at all schools.

According to him, the shootings were the effect of video games and he blamed legislators and the media for the tragedy. “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” he said then.

“The post-Sandy Hook apocalyptic discourse was a kind of talismanic moment where, for him and the NRA, there was no turning back,” says Robert Spitzer, a political science professor at the State University of New York-Cortland and author of several books on gun policy.

Although the NRA remains a potent political force, its influence has seen a significant decline in recent years. Although Republican presidential candidates flocked to its annual convention last year, the organization is plagued by financial problems, a decline in membership and internal strife within its 76-member board of directors.

Adding to these concerns are doubts about Wayne LaPierre's leadership and management of resources.

