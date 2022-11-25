Friday, November 25, 2022
Wayne Hennessey: this was the play of the first expelled from the World Cup, video

November 25, 2022
Wayne Hennessey

Wayne Hennessey.

Wayne Hennessey.

It happened in the game Wales vs. They will go from group B of the tournament.

Wayne Hennessey became the first player in the Qatar World Cup 2022 in being expelled, an event that occurred in the match of his team, Wales against Iran.

Four minutes from the end of the game, the central judge, Mario Alberto Escobar Playsshowed the red card to the Welsh goalkeeper, Wayne Hennessey, after consulting the image of the play with the VAR.

was red

The move was undoubtedly dangerous, as the goalkeeper, who came out to cut off the dangerous advance of the Iranian striker, Medhi Taremi, shot him down, being the last man.

The goalkeeper, who is part of the nottingham of england makes history, as he saw red in a match in which Wales lost to Iran, 0-1.

Taremi, meanwhile, plays in the Port of Portugalbut did not have a serious injury.
SPORTS

