Waymo, a company owned by Alphabet, owners of Google, is now available to everyone in San Francisco. Now, if you visit the city and with the application you can travel in a fully autonomous taxi, that is, without a driver.

Since August 2023, Waymo has been approved by the government to operate driverless cars, since then it has been working on a waiting list.

Now, with the Cruise brand exiting through the back door in California (after dragging a person twenty feet and hiding evidence from regulators), the company is the only one with commercial self-driving cars in the state.

Waymo also has robot taxis in Phoenix

The autonomous taxis by Waymo are all-electric and powered by 100% renewable energy from the city’s CleanPowerSF program.

“Since the start of our commercial operations in August 2023, Waymo rides help reduce carbon emissions by approximately 570,000 kg, contributing to California’s emissions goals. This also allows our riders to travel more sustainably: Waymo’s recent survey found that 53% of our San Francisco riders believe the company helps them be more environmentally friendly.”

In total, nearly 300,000 people, including those who live, work and visit San Francisco, have signed up to ride these robotaxis since the waiting list opened, meaning more than a quarter of the city’s population use the service.

If you’re in San Francisco or Phoenix you can book a ride with Waymo through the app to iOS either Android.

