(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving technology unit Waymo said on Wednesday that some of its vehicles in San Francisco, Calif., encountered heavy fog and stopped briefly on the side of the road.

The incident, which occurred around 6am local time, stopped traffic moving before cars left the area as the fog lifted, Waymo said.

“We have software updates planned to improve our fog and parking performance to handle situations like this in the future,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

The company’s cars use a system composed of LiDAR sensors, cameras and radar sensors to detect the surrounding environment.

Last week, Cruise, GM’s robot taxi unit, said it was recalling 300 vehicles with self-driving software after one of its self-driving vehicles crashed into the back of a bus in San Francisco.

(By Akash Sriram in Bengaluru)