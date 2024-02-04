Having his own underwear line would earn singer Waylon many thousands of euros, but the 2022 deal never materialized. The clothing company he was going to work with canceled the collaboration after Waylon made confessions about his relationship on television. He took the company to court, but without success.
Thomas Bosman
Latest update:
12:07
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Waylon #misses #underwear #deal #confession #demands #euros #judge #agree
Leave a Reply