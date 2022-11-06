Waylon suffered from erection problems and acted out of panic when he cheated on his girlfriend Bibi Breijman. That’s what the singer told tonight in Farm Of Thirst . “It’s not an excuse, far from it. But it is the demon I was talking about.”

He couldn’t escape it tonight. Raven van Dorst also wanted to hear Waylon about the news that came out last June: the singer had cheated on his pregnant girlfriend Bibi Breijman and that was widely reported in the media after reports from gossip channels. “It wasn’t necessarily chic. I’m just an asshole myself who did that,” Waylon began cautiously. “You are in the middle of a maternity period and then this comes out. That’s what I most regret. And beyond that, it’s just ours. We have to solve it.”

Van Dorst was not satisfied with that answer and wanted to know whether Waylon had put the flowers outside more often. There was no yes or no, but, said Waylon: ,,I can tell you with confidence that I am not much of a womanizer at all.” He continued: ,,But in the end you’re just a person who deals with certain things. I called it demons, I had some issues. And I solved my problems with even more problems.” What kind of problems were those, Van Dorst wondered. “I’d rather keep it to myself. I think that’s really private,” the singer responded. See also Large telcos cut almost 4,000 jobs in 2021 amid falling results

What he did want to talk about were the ‘demons in his head’. Waylon has a history with addictions and claimed to have had ‘a lot of hassle’. “I don’t necessarily come from an environment that was encouraged to talk to someone.” And precisely because Waylon had not solved those ‘issues’, demons arose in his head. “It’s never been because I didn’t like her, didn’t find her attractive, didn’t love her anymore, or didn’t love her anymore.”



Despite the violent event, Bibi and Waylon decided to go to therapy and fight for each other, because the two are still in love with each other. With that message, the conversation between Van Dorst and Waylon initially seemed to end, but later in the evening the subject of cheating was raised again. Frederique Spigt, who was also a guest in the program, stated that it was really ‘no one’s business’. Waylon partly agreed with that. ,,But it is also true that it gives an opening, which is not just for me. I’m not the only guy dealing with insecurities or whatever.”

The somewhat vague answer raised questions with Van Dorst. Waylon therefore decided to play an open card right away. ,,You know what: fuck it. Because of life, because of whatever, blockages have come into my head so that the downstairs just didn’t work well anymore. Do you know how fucked up that is? Not an excuse, far from it. But it is the demon I was talking about,” Waylon revealed.

And so he cheated on Bibi. Out of panic. ,,Looking for that which excites it. And it’s very intense to experience as a man: hey fuckThat shit doesn’t work dude. What the fuck is it going on?” Spigt meanwhile played devil’s advocate: “It’s still strange that you have to try that with someone else.” Waylon responded: ,,But that’s the panic. You cannot share the most masculine thing you possess at that moment.”

Shortly after Bibi learned that Waylon had cheated on her, she had put the singer’s things in front of the door. “And I could just come back. You know what it is: I’m an asshole, but I’m her asshole,” Waylon concluded.

In June, gossip channels shared that Waylon had cheated on his girlfriend Bibi Breijman when she was still pregnant with their second child. Waylon then admitted in a now-deleted message on Instagram that he had “fouled”. On RTL Boulevard he later let it be known that the two “solve their problems together.”

Breijman later said in a video that she was ‘very angry’, but that she did not get ‘any further’ with that anger. “I chose this man as the father of my children and I still stand behind that very much.”

