He calls it senseless what is happening now. “For a few pennies. Fuck it all, dude.” Colleague Karsu is milder. She thinks it’s private and that no one has anything to do with it.

“I think André is turning in his grave. Yes, right?”, Waylon responds bluntly. “This man never wanted this misery. I can’t imagine that. It’s up to them to figure out how to solve that together. I can’t imagine this guy this legacy left behind and that it will be dealt with in this way. I think it’s a shame and sad.”

Roxeanne Hazes took her mother to court. Rachel would not be the rightful heir of André Hazes senior, because the couple would have been divorced when the folk singer died in 2004. And Rachel would have concealed parts of the capital when dividing the money and possessions at the time.

André Hazes’ widow may continue to exploit the singer’s intellectual property rights for the time being, despite the fact that she is not an heir according to the will. She may, however, continue to call herself an heir until further notice. According to the judge, Roxeanne was too late to submit her claims in these interim proceedings, because she already knew in 2020 that her mother was not an heir. The assessment of whether Rachel may continue to call herself an heir therefore belongs to proceedings on the merits. Whether that will follow is still unclear.