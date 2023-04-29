The past year has been more about relationship stress with his Bibi and erection problems than about his music. With the release of a new Dutch-language album and his tour, Waylon (43) hopes that will change soon. ‘For me, Dutch music is not a guilty pleasure; I take it seriously,’ he says in this interview from our weekend magazine Mezza.

#Waylon #messages #juice #channels #didnt #Bibi #account