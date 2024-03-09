Leaks and hacker attacks, unfortunately, are quite common in the industry. While these types of actions are usually committed against large companies, it was recently revealed that WayForward, responsible for the series of Shantaehave been the victims on this occasion.

According to famed hacker Lance McDonald, the leaked information came from a discarded hard drive that was found, and much of its contents have now been put online. The data spans approximately 2009 to 2013 and contains source code for several game prototypes, including Shantae: Risky's Revenge, DuckTales: Remastered, Adventure Time: Hey Ice King! Why'd You Steal Our Garbage?!!, as well as other Nintendo DS titles.

Considering that one of the upcoming WayForward releases comes from this era, McDonald contacted those responsible for this leak to find out if they plan to leak information from Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution. Fortunately, The person behind the leak has indicated that he does not plan to share information related to this title.

Let us remember that Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is a game that was in development for the Game Boy Advance since 2000, but in 2004 it was canceled and put away. Now, this project will resurface at some point this year as a release for the Switch. On related topics, here you can check our review of River City Girls 2. Likewise, this is how WayForward's Shrek game was going to be.

These types of attacks must stop. After what Insomniac Games suffered, it is clear that this is a problem that substantially affects a team. Fortunately, it seems that this time, the blow will not be as strong for WayForward.

