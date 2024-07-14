Recently the company WayForward has made interesting announcements, since in the United States anime expo arc, they mentioned that a game released by them in the Game Boy Advance will return for current platforms, and we are not talking about Shantae Advancefor which pre-sales have already closed. We are referring to Sigma Star Sagawhich will be released on different consoles, but the retro factor will remain alive due to a re-release on the 32-bit console of Nintendo.

As with other collaborations, it was announced that Limited Run Games will be in charge of the physical editions, and the user can choose between a cartridge of Game Boy Advance or also physical version on other consoles such as Nintendo Switch and for the first time in PlayStation. For now there is no release date, it is only said that it will arrive in the 2025and pre-sales will be coming soon to the page of LRG.

Yes, it’s true! As announced at last week’s Anime Expo panel, Sigma Star Saga will return! This fan-favorite shmup/RPG will be coming to modern platforms and as a GBA repro cart in 2025! Further details will be revealed in the future. https://t.co/Ibdy3bh2FC pic.twitter.com/EiIuYUYsl9 — WayForward (@WayForward) July 8, 2024

Here is the description of the release:

Featuring a unique blend of top-down planetary exploration and side-scrolling shooter space battles, Sigma Star Saga lets you suit up as Allied Earth Federation pilot Ian Recker, who infiltrates the alien Krill Empire as a double agent in a last-ditch effort to save humanity from their onslaught. To do so, you must work with both humans and Krill, exploring six planets using an ever-expanding set of tools and skills, and jumping into the cockpit to engage enemy forces in intense shmup-style combat using over 70 different weapon data items. Gorgeous pixel art graphics, epic boss battles, and a twist-filled story with multiple endings await! Additional details about Sigma Star Saga, including information on platform availability and news about physical editions, will be shared in the months leading up to the game’s launch. For more information on Sigma Star Saga and other WayForward titles, check out the rest of wayforward.com and follow @wayforward on social media.

More details will be provided in the future.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: It’s nice to see the developers salvage gems from the Game Boy Advance era. One of my wishes is that they bring back Astro Boy Omega Factor, but it’s complicated because there are three companies involved.