Airship Syndicate has confirmed plans to publish Wayfinders on other consolesas well as on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Speaking at a press conference, the marketing director of Airship Syndicate, AJ Lasaracina, confirmed that Wayfinder will come to other consoles once the game has reached the final version. The game is currently in Early Access.

“Next week we will release our beta [ndr, il commento è vecchio, la beta è già disponibile al momento della scrittura] on PS5 and PC, and then Early Access is coming to PS4, PS5, and PC in May. Then, further on, we will release completely free-to-play everywhereand we’ll be adding more consoles as well.”

Although they have not specified what are the additional consolesit is likely that you are referring to Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series S. The Nintendo Switch may also receive a port of the game.

To get new details we will probably have to wait for the team to be ready to say more, which will take at least a few months. Wayfinder is now available in beta for PS5 and PC. Early Access, as mentioned, will start in May for PS4, PS5 and PC.

Finally, here is the proven version of this ambitious action RPG inspired by the golden age of MMOs.