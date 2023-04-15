Airship Syndicate – author of Wayfinders – announced that it has decided to postpone the release date of the Early Access and the beta of its video game for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. global closed beta will start on May 10, 2023, while Early Access will be published in the summer of 2023. The launch of the complete version in free to play format is then scheduled for the end of 2023.

The information comes fromWayfinder official Twitter accountwho writes: “We’ve moved the Global Closed Beta to May 10, with Early Access arriving this summer. This additional time will allow the team to clean up the game and add more community-requested features. We look forward to creating the game with you and we appreciate your understanding during this transition.”

As indicated later via a reply to a user, it is still possible apply for access to the Wayfinder Closed Beta: just reach this address and fill in the form, indicating the version, email and date of birth.

Wayfinder, as indicated by the authors, will also arrive on other consoles as well as PlayStation, but at the moment it is not known which ones and at what moment. The postponement of the beta and early access will also likely cause a delay for announcements on that topic.

Recall that Wayfinder is a cooperative multiplayer action RPG.