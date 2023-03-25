Airship Syndicate developers presented a new animated trailer Of Wayfinders at PAX East 2023 introducing gamers to Venomessa new playable character that will be available at the launch of the MMO action RPG on PC, PS5 and PS4.

Made by the studio founded by cartoonist Joe Madureira, the game catapults us to Evenor, a world halfway between fantasy and steampunk on the verge of collapse, where players will take on the role of Wayfinder, heroes with unique powers and abilities, ranging from from lethal arcane and melee magic to mystical technologies.

Among these there is also Venomess, protagonist of today’s film, which from the first animated sequences, which will be followed by a more substantial presentation in the future, would seem to specialize in stealth and in eliminating targets from a distance with his sniper rifle.

Wayfinder will be available on PC and PlayStation consoles in the course of 2023 and later also on other platforms. It is a free-to-play cooperative online action that is inspired by the mechanics of MMORPGs of the past, as explained in our Wayfinder trial published a few weeks ago.

“As happened with Darksiders, Joe Madureira finds himself once again at the helm of a project that he has all the freedom to shape in his image and likeness, and after a few hours grappling with Wayfinder, we are delighted to see that his hand emerges strongly, among the many elements that make up this complex action RPG.It is clear that the studio’s ambition has never been higher, and with the help of a sacred monster of free-to-play, that Digital Extremes that gave the birthplace of Warframe, the studio founded by the cartoonist really risks packing another great success. We’ll see, but for the moment our expectations are very high.