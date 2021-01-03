E.The arguments with which the EU Commission justified its “vaccination strategy” against criticism from Germany at the weekend sound little defensive. She has ordered two billion doses from six manufacturers for the entire European Union, the second vaccine – that of the American manufacturer Moderna – will be approved this week, the EU ensures that the rest of the world is also supplied, and all 27 Member States support the Brussels vaccine strategy, the EU authority announced on Twitter.

None of this is wrong, but it only partially answers questions from Germany – for example from Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). Why, for example, did the EU Commission not order more vaccines from Biontech-Pfizer even though the company had offered it? Shouldn’t the EU have ordered as much vaccine as possible, no matter how much it costs? And: Why have so far fewer people been vaccinated in the EU than in Great Britain or Israel? Each of these questions has its justification. On the one hand. On the other hand, it is also true for each of them that it is easy to know everything better in retrospect. Because it was not clear whether and when a manufacturer could provide a product that was ready for the market, the EU member states relied on risk diversification in their vaccination strategy in the summer.

The portfolio, which the EU Commission negotiated until November, includes up to 405 million cans from the Tübingen-based manufacturer Curevac, 400 million each from the British-Swedish company Astra-Zeneca and from the American manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, each with up to 300 million cans of Biontech-Pfizer and the French company Sanofi-GSK as well as 160 million cans from Moderna. Should Brussels have ordered more? Especially from the vaccines from Biontech and Moderna, when it became clear that they would be the first to be approved? The somewhat cheap answer today is: Probably yes.

The heads of both companies have stated in the past few days that they could have made more cans available to the EU when the contract was signed in November. The reluctance of the EU Commission probably had three reasons. The first was that the Brussels negotiators distrusted the new mRNA vaccines from Biontech and Moderna and did not want to take any chances. The second reason was the large price differences. The Moderna vaccine costs 18 euros per dose, the one from Biontech-Pfizer 12, and two vaccinations are required for both. The Astra-Zeneca vaccine, of which only one dose is required, costs only 1.76 euros, according to the Belgian government. A Moderna vaccination is twenty times more expensive than an Astra-Zeneca vaccination, assuming the same effectiveness. Extrapolated to 450 million EU citizens, this results in a cost difference of 16.2 billion euros (Moderna) to 792 million euros (Astra-Zeneca).

Was the EU Commission under pressure from the member states?

Third, at the time the contracts were signed with the expensive manufacturers in early November, there was still hope that the Astra-Zeneca vaccine would hit the market the fastest. It was only at the end of November that it became clear that the Astra-Zeneca vaccination study had to be restarted. Apparently it was also due to the supposedly good Astra Zeneca prospects that the EU negotiators held back in the talks with Biontech-Pfizer and Moderna. They probably feared being accused of wasting EU funds.