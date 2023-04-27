Global lithium prices have tripled over the past few years, and at one point the increase was tenfold. The reason is the rapid growth in demand from battery manufacturers (primarily automotive, but not only). A number of countries that control a significant part of lithium reserves have suddenly turned from purely niche industry players into the largest producers of strategic raw materials. It is especially interesting that the highest profitability in the emerging lithium industry is at the mining stage, which also makes this metal related to oil. Russia now produces very little lithium, and its cost is high, but the potential for the development of the sector in the country is huge, Vygon Consulting experts calculated in their research. By 2040, Russia’s export earnings from lithium could reach $20 billion, which is only one and a half times less than revenues from natural gas sales. More details – in the material “Izvestia”.

Can’t keep up with demand

The rapid growth in demand for lithium has led to the fact that the supply chronically does not keep up with it. Last year alone, 10.5 million electric cars were purchased in the world, and by 2040, the demand for them, according to Vygon Consulting, may increase another seven times, amounting to 79 million units. . Around 4.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) will be required by this timeline, according to the likely scenario, to meet global demand from electric vehicle battery manufacturers and other consumers. At the same time, if the current level of production is maintained and the planned commissioning of new production capacities, the supply will amount to 3.5 million tons. Thus, the imbalance could amount to one million tons.

The investment period of lithium mining projects is comparable to projects in the oil and gas industry and is more than 10 years. However, this period can be reduced to 5–7 years if the project is implemented at existing oil and gas fields with ready-made infrastructure (operating wells) and good knowledge of the subsoil (when exploring for hydrocarbons, the presence of other useful components, including lithium, is immediately determined). Nevertheless, to meet demand in the 2030-2040 horizon, it is necessary to plan production and start investment activities today, the authors of the study emphasize.

About 60% of lithium resources are concentrated in the countries of the “lithium triangle” of South America (Argentina, Chile and Bolivia), as well as in Australia (9%) and China (8%). Until the beginning of 2023, lithium was not mined in our country, and domestic demand was covered by imports mainly from Chile and Argentina. Those deliveries have now been halted due to the disruption of supply chains caused by Western sanctions, which has spurred domestic production. Although the volume of domestic consumption in Russia is relatively small (9 thousand tons), raw materials for it are needed now. It is assumed that by 2030 production will reach 63 thousand tons and will fully satisfy national consumption, while leaving a reserve for export. But on a global scale, these will not be very significant numbers.

Lithium mining at a mine in the Atacama Desert in Chile Photo: Getty Images/Anadolu Agency/Lucas Aguayo Araos

The nature of lithium

Lithium compounds exist in nature in two forms: ores and brines. Currently, ore mining is developing at the Kolmozerskoye deposit. Proved ore reserves make up about 6% of the world’s reserves. At the same time, 80% of the cost of production by this method falls on the enrichment and processing of ore.

As for liquid lithium, as of March 2023, the calculation and balance sheet of lithium reserves in Russian brines were not carried out. The lithium resource base of the Russian Federation is mainly concentrated in the Lena-Tunguska oil and gas province. Also, promising lithium-bearing zones are located in the Ural-Volga region and in the North Caucasus. According to the calculations of the authors of the study, Russia has significant resources of brine lithium, equal to 108 million tons of LCE. This volume provides our country with the first place in the resources of all types of lithium among the world’s lithium-bearing powers, bringing it to the level of Argentina and Bolivia. It should be noted that for brine projects, the cost is lower than or comparable to ore projects.

According to the optimistic scenario of Vygon Consulting experts, by 2040, lithium production in our country, taking into account ore projects, can reach 0.6 million tons of LCE, or up to 15% of possible world demand. Thus, Russia can cover more than half of the probable deficit in the global lithium market.

According to analysts, in Russia, with the complex extraction of components (lithium and other minerals, for example, bromine, iodine, manganese) from brines from previously drilled oil and gas wells, the cost of production becomes lower or comparable to key projects in South America – $ 4-5 thousand per ton against $4.9-6.2 thousand respectively. This makes Russian lithium competitive on the world market. The same conditions (ready-made oil and gas infrastructure and complex mining of other minerals) provide a reduction in the cost of Russian brine projects relative to foreign ore ones. Investment costs with this method of extraction are reduced by 60%.

The price of a ton of lithium carbonate in two decades may fall by almost half compared to current figures, to $35,000. However, even in this case, Russian lithium mining projects will remain profitable. At the same time, in the optimistic scenario, the annual revenue of our producers could amount to about $20 billion, with two-thirds coming from brine lithium. As a result, in terms of export earnings, the domestic lithium industry may take fifth place, surpassing ferrous metals, coal and wheat.

Experts note that in the context of the energy transition, lithium is becoming a key raw material for the economy of the future. For a large-scale deployment of lithium production in the oil and gas fields, Russian companies now need to include this option in their development strategies. This will largely allow them to hedge the risks associated with falling oil prices.