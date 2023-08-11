It is now available Way of the Hunter DLC dedicated to the savannah, Tikamoon Plains. THQ Nordic then released a trailer dedicated that allows us to immerse ourselves in African nature.

Tikamoon Plains it allows us to explore multiple landscapes, which include both mountains and deserts, without obviously forgetting the savannahs. We will also be able to meet Malachi, a guide for hunters who will let us discover African nature. We will obviously have access to various hunting weapons, including bows and tools to obtain trophies and decorate our chalet.

The exploration in this Way of the Hunter DLC it will be possible on foot, by UTV or by car. The environments are totally new compared to the base game.