It is now available Way of the Hunter DLC dedicated to the savannah, Tikamoon Plains. THQ Nordic then released a trailer dedicated that allows us to immerse ourselves in African nature.
Tikamoon Plains it allows us to explore multiple landscapes, which include both mountains and deserts, without obviously forgetting the savannahs. We will also be able to meet Malachi, a guide for hunters who will let us discover African nature. We will obviously have access to various hunting weapons, including bows and tools to obtain trophies and decorate our chalet.
The exploration in this Way of the Hunter DLC it will be possible on foot, by UTV or by car. The environments are totally new compared to the base game.
Way of the Hunter, savannah and more
We remember Way of the Hunter and its DLCs are available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Tikamoon Plains costs €9.99 and you need the base game to run it. Normally the game costs 39.99€, but on Steam right now you can find the game at a 50% discount.
If you are interested in all the additional contents of Way of the Hunter, namely the Hunter Pack, the Aurora Shores area and the just released Tikamoon Plains, you can purchase the Season Pass, also at a 50% discount. The price is 9.99€ right now on Steam, the same as the single DLC and it is therefore convenient to take the complete package.
In Tikamoon Plains we will find striped wildebeest, oryx, spotted hyenas, lions and more. The animals will experience the environments in a natural way, going in search of water sources and moving in the shade to shelter from the heat.
