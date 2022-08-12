To the THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2022 was shown with a Way of the Hunter new trailer, a hunting game for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The release date is August 16, 2022.

There description of Way of the Hunter reads: “Experience the authentic experience of a hunting trip in the USA and Europe, exploring vast landscapes populated by extraordinarily realistic fauna. Way of the Hunter completely immerses you in a wonderful, perfectly interconnected natural world, where animals behave according to real dynamics. Witness the mutations of complex ecosystems capable of reacting and adapting to your actions. Learn all the secrets of a real hunter and test yourself. ”

“Choose one of the detailed weapons available and face the challenges of ethical hunting, immersing yourself in a compelling story or simply enjoying the splendor of nature and the thrill of hunting art.”

In Way of the Hunter you will be able to hunt down dozens of animal species incredibly detailed and characterized by realistic behaviors. There is also a 24-hour day / night cycle, with varying winds and weather conditions.

Finally, here is the list of all the announcements of THQ Nordic’s Showcase 2022.