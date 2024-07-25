The cement coating on the reception wall of clinics is produced from the material used in aesthetic procedures

The franchise network Beauty Pose reuses part of the hair removal waxes already used on customers, and which would otherwise be discarded, to produce cement panels used in the decoration of the units. The initiative aims to make the company more sustainable.

In total, more than 600 kilos of wax have already been reused. With the material, Posê Beleza produced more than 6 tons of coating pieces from the material that would otherwise be discarded.

To make the plates, the wax is melted and, in turn, enhanced with lime powder. The entire process is carried out by a partner company. The idea is that there will be new standardization processes with the adoption of new 100% recyclable and disposable work materials, both in the inputs and in the structure.

The sustainable bias project was implemented in 2019. Since then, the material produced has been reused in the decoration of the next units of the chain that will be opened.



Disclosure The walls of Posê Beleza stores use cement panels produced from recycled wax

According to the founder of Posê Beleza, Karla Posêthe initiative also helps to reduce the company’s costs. The brand has 40 units in Brazil.

“As companies, we usually have a lot of waste material. In our case, it’s hair removal wax, which is basically no longer useful after the session. We thought of a way to reuse this huge amount of material and came up with cement boards.”says Karla Posê.

In addition to waxing, the company provides beauty salon services, facial and body aesthetics, manicures and eyebrow microneedling.

The beauty and wellness franchise segment grew 17.5% in 2023, according to data from ABF Franchising (Brazilian Franchising Association). The increase was driven by changes in consumer habits post-pandemic and the maturity of brands and their franchisees.

