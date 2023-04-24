To Amici, Wax claims to be the son of a famous painter but without revealing his real name

Among the protagonists of the new edition of Friends by Maria De Filippi we find wax. With his real name Matteo Lucido, the boy in question is a son of art. However, he himself always kept it under wraps. In fact, until a few days ago, he had never revealed that he was the son of an established painter. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Wax is one of the competitors most popular and talked about of the new edition of Friends by Maria De Filippi. During his journey to the famous talent show broadcast on Canale 5, Matthew Lucido he never spoke in detail about his family. In any case, over the last few days, the famous singer has let himself go to some confessions about his private life.

In detail, he brought out some curiosities about the identity of his mother. According to his statements, it seems that the boy is a son of art. In fact, his mother is one painter very established. Although she has completed her studies in economics, the woman has made her entry into the world of art and today hers paintings they are highly rated.

We are currently unaware of the real name of the woman in question as Wax has always exposed himself in a limited way about his family. Probably, the competitor of the talent show hosted by Maria De Filippi prefers to keep private this aspect of his life in order to prevent his mother’s work from having anegative influence about his journey and his career in the entertainment world.

Between competitors Of Friends who are children of art we also find Angelina Mango. The latter is the daughter of the great artist Pine Mango who did hers entrance in the world of television gaining the approval of the entire Italian public.