Wax Animations | Are the Late Lammas figures running out of wax? To be sure, the studio bought the factory’s warehouses empty

Animation studio credit wax is no longer produced.

From his wax animations the well-known Aardman Animations has been feared to be suffering from a wax shortage. However, the studio assures that it will continue to operate as planned.

The British company Aardman Animations is known, among other things Wallace and Gromit– as well as Late Lamb -films and TV series. The characters in the animations are made of special wax, which The Telegraph – the magazine said it was finished.

According to The Telegraph, Aardman has used wax from a company called Newclay Products in its animations. When the company announced in March that it was closing its factory, Aardman bought all the remaining wax from them.

Similar wax is not produced anywhere else, and the last waxes would be enough to make just one film, The Telegraph reports.

Late Lammas is one of the well-known characters of the Aardman Animations studio.

News caused concern among fans of the animation studio. Aardman hastened to inform about the subject on his X account.

“We are worried about the future of our beloved waxworks, but we want to tell you that there is no reason to worry,” the publication says.

“We have ample stocks of wax, which is enough for current and future productions. And like Wallace in his workshop, we’ve been tinkering with plans for some time to ensure a seamless transition to the new wax so we can continue our iconic productions.”

According to The Telegraph, the Newclay Products wax factory is run by a retired couple. They could not find successors for the factory, so the operation had to be stopped. The factory, which started out as Lewis Newplast, was located in Torquay in south-west England.

Nylon-based and air-drying wax was developed in the 1960s. Due to its malleability, it was well suited for making animations.

The fact that Aardman used Newclay Productions wax was a great pleasure for the factory, the couple tells The Telegraph.

Newplast wax is still sold in online stores, even though the factory has stopped operating. Screenshot from the online store Amazon’s page.

Inventor man Wallace and Gromit the dog have been popular animated characters since the 1990s. A short film about the duo Wrong pants won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short in 1994.

Full length animation Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Rabbit was awarded the Oscar for best animated film in 2006.

Aardman’s latest production will appear on Netflix in December Chicken Flight: Nugget Nightmarewhich is a sequel to the one published in 2000 Chicken flightfor the movie.

