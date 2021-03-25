Berlin (dpa)

Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka will be absent from the courts for several weeks, after undergoing foot surgery, to continue suffering with injuries.

The veteran, who completes his 36th year next Sunday, has suffered from a decline in his fitness since his last title in 2017, but he advanced to twenty-first place in the world rankings, after being out for some time from the list of the first 250 ranked in the world.

Wawrinka said on social media yesterday (Thursday): After suffering from problems in the left foot for some time, I decided to undergo a minor surgical intervention.

He added: It all went well, but I cannot wait to train again.

The former world number three Wawrinka won three Grand Slam titles across the Australian, French and US Open championships in the best period of his career between 2014 and 2016.