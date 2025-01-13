It must be recognized that in the world of beauty and styling, the bob haircut in all its versions has been one of the great favorites in hair salons throughout Spain for years. What’s more, this classic, sophisticated and highly versatile cut remains a popular choice for many women. However, more and more of us who dare to explore beyond this trend and discover other options which also provide freshness and style to our faces.

This is the case of the ‘shaggy’ cut, with its casual air and unstructured layers, which provides volume and movement; or the “octopus” cut, inspired by the 70s and 90s, which mixes textures and provides a youthful look. These alternative styles demonstrate that there is life beyond the bob and they open the door to new possibilities.

In this context, the ‘wavy lob’ has become the star cut, Acclaimed worldwide for its versatility and its ability to rejuvenate and highlight features. This style, which combines elegance and freshness, is marking trend among women over 50 for its ability to bring youth, dynamism and fresh air to the face.

What exactly is the wavy lob cut and why does it have rejuvenating power?

Wavy lob haircut @peachstockholm / Instagram

The ‘wavy lob’ is a longer version of the classic bob, but styled with soft waves that provide movement and a casual touch. This cut reaches approximately at shoulder height, which makes it ideal for those women who want to maintain a little length in their hair without giving up a modern and flattering style. The key is in the waves, which can be achieved naturally or with heat tools, such as an iron or curling iron.

One of the reasons why this cut has a rejuvenating effect is because The waves create a visual effect of softness on the features, blurring expression lines and highlighting the cheekbones. In addition, its medium length allows it to frame the face without hardening it, as could happen with more extreme cuts.

Regarding its origin, the ‘wavy lob’ began to gain popularity in the United States in the middle of the 2010s, especially among Hollywood celebrities who were looking for a versatile style to suit both glamorous events and casual looks. famous as Jennifer Aniston and Julianne Moore They have worn it at different stages of their careers, showing its ability to adapt to different ages and styles.

What face shape and hair types does this cut suit?

Wavy lob haircut @beautylaunchpad / Instagram

The feature of the ‘wavy lob’ that has managed to conquer so many hairs is its versatility, since It suits almost all face types and hair textures. It especially favors oval and heart-shaped faces, since waves help balance proportions and soften pronounced angles. However, it can also suit round faces by creating a sense of length thanks to its slight fall below the jawline.

As for hair type, this style works best on hair that has a medium or thick density, since waves provide volume and texture. For fine hair, strategic layers can be incorporated to create the illusion of greater volume. Even on curly hair, the ‘wavy lob’ can be transformed into a spectacular look by working on the natural waves and defining them with appropriate styling products.





