Bangladeshi officials said on Saturday that two dead whales were washed away on a beach in the southeast of the country in the tourist town of Cox’s Bazar. The two partially decomposed bodies of the whales, with an interval of 18 hours, were found on Friday and Saturday at Himchari Beach outside Cox’s Bazar, said Ashraf Al Haq, scientific officer at the Bangladesh Marine Fisheries and Technology Center. Ashraf al-Haq said that the two whales likely died about two weeks ago in the Bay of Bengal and were swept ashore by the tide and the winds. He added that a large sign of infection had been discovered on the back of one of the two whales, believed to be a type of zip whale.