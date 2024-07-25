Discounts in sight on the Italian market for the range Wave. Eurasia Motor Company has in fact announced that until August 31st there will be an important sales promotion for Wave2 and Wave3, respectively the latest model launched on the market and the SUV that inaugurated the birth of the EMC range as a manufacturer in 2022. But in concrete terms, therefore, How price lists change of these two models in light of this promo?

Discounts on the Wave range

As for Wave3, one has been decided discount on the price of 1,500 euroswhich will allow this model to be offered on the market at a price starting from 20,900 euros in the petrol/LPG version and 18,900 euros in the petrol version, turnkey prices and excluding IPT. As for Wave2, it will be offered with a promotional discount on the list price of 1,750 euroswhich will allow it to be available on the market starting from 15,950 euros for the manual transmission version and 17,450 euros for the automatic transmission version, also in this case turnkey prices and excluding IPT.

Wave3…

Going into detail about the two models, Wave3 is a C-segment city SUV which is offered in a bi-fuel petrol/LPG version with a 1.5 naturally aspirated 83 kW engine combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox or with a 1.5 turbo 108 kW engine combined with a CVT automatic gearbox which can also be used in sequential 9-speed mode.

…and Wave2

Wave2, on the other hand, is a Compact SUV belonging to the B segment, and is equipped with a Geely 1.5L JLγ-4G15 engine, aspirated 4 cylinders and 16 valves DOHC, with a displacement of 1498 and double variable valve timing, a maximum power of 76 Kw (103 HP) and a maximum torque of 140 Nm, combined with a CVT automatic/sequential gearbox or a 5-speed manual gearbox. On Wave2, the fuel supply is injection and it is available for sale with a petrol engine, to which it is possible to add the LPG kit produced by BRC.