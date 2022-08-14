The Government of Baja California attributed the events that occurred this Friday to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The wave of violence caused more than twenty criminal acts in five of the seven municipalities of the state.

The balance of detainees for allegedly participating in the violent day that took place in the streets of the state of Baja California rises to 17. The information was provided by the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection.

According to Montserrat Caballero, mayor of Tijuana, one of the state’s municipalities, the vandalism occurred in response to a criminal arrest in another part of the country. The official did not provide further details on the matter.

“What the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) tells us is that it happened due to the arrest of a criminal entity in another part of the country, but what I tell the citizens is that we live here, I am interested in Tijuana It’s too bad that it’s happening in other places, but we’re going to protect Tijuana,” he said.

For his part, the magistrate of Ensenada, Armando Ayala, ratified Caballero’s information and added that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel operates in all the municipalities of the territory.

Chaos in several municipalities of Baja California

Cargo trucks, passenger buses, private vehicles, among others, were part of the means burned in five municipalities.

The violence caused the closure of markets and shops, mainly in the tourist area, in addition to the suspension of public transport, which generated problems for the mobility of passers-by.

The Autonomous University of Baja California suspended classes immediately and set up a space in the place for students who could not leave.

The US consulate in Tijuana warned its workers to take precautions. Despite the fact that one of the acts of violence occurred near the border posts of ‘El Chaparral’ and ‘San Ysidro’, both continue to function normally.

Clash between cartels in Juarez prison

On August 12, soldiers were sent to the city of Juárez, which borders the United States, after rival cartel members clashed in a prison.

According to the authorities, the event caused a riot that left at least 11 people dead, mostly civilians.

The Vice Minister of Security, Ricardo Mejía, reported that the confrontation was carried out by ‘Los Chapos’, members of the Sinaloa Cartel, once managed by Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán and the local group ‘Los Mexicles’. The confrontation left around 16 people injured.

After the riot, ‘Los Mexicles’ killed nine civilians throughout the city, including four employees of a radio station.

