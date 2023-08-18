A factory in Quito is not enough to serve the dozens of cars waiting their turn to be transformed into dark glass battleships. Their owners paid fortunes to shield them from the violence from drug trafficking that grows alongside the security industry in Ecuador.

Mostly high-end trucks arrive at the workshop, where workers tear them apart and reinforce every corner with specialized materials to resist bullets.

By hand and with machines, they cover any hole through which a bullet could enter and end the life of the driver or his passengers, as is the case with increasing frequency in Ecuador.

The demand for security services in this country of 18.3 million inhabitants has grown in recent months due to drug violence in the nation, that had its most serious point last week after the murder of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Those who most resort to these options to shield themselves are politicians of all stripes frightened by threats and the attacks, in addition to businessmen who fear being kidnapped for extortion purposes and the media.

This is a “natural response to the perception” of lack of protection of Ecuadorians, since the Gallup pollster revealed at the beginning of this year that

Ecuador was the country with the highest feeling of insecurity in Latin America (62 percent of those surveyed) in 2022.

Also last year, the country marked the record of 26 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. Mexico registered 25, Colombia 24 and Brazil 23, according to official figures. And analysts estimate that this year the rate in Ecuador will climb to 40.

Ecuadorian military check vehicles for weapons amid the decreed state of emergency.

Given “the level of insecurity we are experiencing now (…) people are looking for this alternative,” Nicolás Reyes, an armored car manufacturer, told the AFP news agency.

For just over a year, Reyes inaugurated his production plant in the capital, a new focus of terror imposed by drug trafficking after years in which violence struck above all the port of Guayaquil (southwest) in the Pacific.

In fact, this Thursday there was a shooting where the presidential candidate of the ADN alliance, Daniel Noboa, was traveling in Las Guayas. However, the politician was unharmed, but the episode shows the detriment of security in the country.

“At least in our city, here in Quito, in the last year the sale of armored vehicles has doubled or tripled,” says Fernando Sánchez, also a businessman.

Many people have bought us, doctors, teachers, they have also bought us in the shrimp sector

The cheapest armors for cars are around 20,000 dollars, in a country with a minimum wage of $450. For his part, security expert Christopher Eggeling each day he sells more helmets and bulletproof vests starting at $280.

“Many people have bought us, doctors, teachers, they have also bought us in the shrimp sector, which are transporters, including heavy transport,” he says.

The boom coincides with the outbreak of violence that besieged the capital in the run-up to this Sunday’s elections, and that on August 9 left his first assassination.

The presidential candidate was leaving an electoral rally at a school in Quito.

A Colombian hitman shot and killed presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio as he had just gotten into his unarmored pickup truck..

The day after the assassination, calls from clients rained down asking for quotes, says Sánchez. The frenetic pace of manufacturing has led him to expand his company’s facilities due to lack of space. Reyes agrees: The attack against Villavicencio “was without a doubt (…) the drop that broke the camel’s back.”

Without official figures, for Carla Álvarez, an expert in security issues, “there is a boom” in that industry.

Other presidential candidates protect themselves with bulletproof vests as well as reporters covering the campaign.

The candidate Noboa attended the only official debate on Sunday wearing this type of armored suit. Even the indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez closed his campaign yesterday during an act from the top of Panecillo, the most iconic hill in the historic center of Quito, wearing a bulletproof vest.

