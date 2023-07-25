The Security Committee of Ecuador agreed on Monday to declare the state of exception and a night curfew in the provinces of Manabí and Los Ríos and in the municipality of Durán, one day after the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, was assassinated.

The announcement of the new state of exception was made by the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, during a meeting of the Security Committee held in Durán, a municipality that is part of the Guayaquil metropolitan area and that registers one of the highest rates of violence and insecurity in the country.

This new state of exception, decreed due to the increase in crime and violence rates, covers the province of Manabí, whose capital is Manta, and the neighboring province of Los Ríos, which also borders the province of Guayas, where Guayaquil and Durán are located.

In all three jurisdictions, the curfew will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time.

States of exception have been recurring since the start of Lasso’s presidential term in May 2021 to try to appease the peaks of violence of the insecurity crisis that Ecuador is going through.

The murder of Intriago, one of the most popular mayors in Ecuador, has shocked the Andean country and has mourned the campaign of the extraordinary general elections, where several candidates have suspended their activities as a sign of mourning.

38-year-old Intriago – who was re-elected last February – was assassinated on Sunday while on a tour of works.

So far there is one detainee for the crime, a citizen of Venezuelan nationality who is hospitalized after being injured in the attack, while the Police have also been able to recover four mobile phones that are under analysis, as well as the remains of the shots fired at the late mayor.

The case of Intriago is added to the attack last May against the mayor of Durán, Luis Chonillo, who this Monday participated in the Security Committee, and murders that occurred in Ecuador in recent months, including that of the candidate for legislator Rider Sánchez, a few days ago in the coastal province of Esmeraldas.

In that sense, The Security Committee of Ecuador will meet again this Tuesday in Guayaquil with representatives of the Association of Municipalities of Ecuador (AME), the Consortium of Provincial Autonomous Governments of Ecuador (Congope) and the National Council of Rural Parochial Governments of Ecuador (Conagopare).

The AME plans to pronounce on the same Tuesday morning on the situation of violence and threats that some local authorities in the country are going through from delinquency and organized crime.

Ecuador closed 2022 with the highest rate of violent deaths in its history, registering 25.32 per 100,000 inhabitants, catapulted by street crime and organized crime, largely linked to drug trafficking, which has turned Ecuadorian ports into large springboards to send cocaine to Europe and North America.

