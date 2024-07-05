Acapulco Guerrerowas the scene of a new day of violence Last Tuesday July 2ndculminating in at least five homicides in separate incidents.

The violent acts have exacerbated the worry on security in the regionwho has seen a upturn in criminal acts in the last weeks.

The first of these tragedies occurred around 03:00 h, when a man was shot dead on Lázaro Cárdenas Avenue, located in the Renaissance City colony.

Later, at 09:00 h, Three bodies were found inside of trunk of a car in state of putrefaction on Rio Colorado Street in the Modern Home Colony.

These findings were reported to authorities following a call to the 911 emergency service.

On the same day, shortly after 9:00 a.m., A woman was intercepted and shot dead while walking between Vallarta and Coahuila streets, in the Progress Colony.

So far, the authorities have not reported any arrestss in connection with these murders.

Wave of violence grows

These incidents are part of a rising wave of violence Which affects Acapulco.

In June, the port recorded a total of 77 murders, making it the most violent month of the year so far, according to local media reports.

This situation has put residents and authorities on alert, while the lack of arrests remains a critical issue in the fight against crime in the area.

Acapulco It has been known for its natural beauty and as a favorite tourist destination for both Mexican and international visitors.

However, rising levels of violence have begun to overshadow its reputation, putting at risk not only the safety of its inhabitants but also its viability as a key tourist destination in Mexico.