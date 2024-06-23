Chihuahua.- The wave of “uprisings” reported to the investigating authorities reached 348 cases in the first five months of the year, 20 percent more than those reported in the same period of 2023, when between January and May they reached 290 incidents.

Also, the crime of kidnapping, differentiated in the category of crimes that threaten personal freedom, increased from 15 to 20 cases in the same period throughout the entity, after in 2022, during the entire year, only 21 were registered. complaints and 9 from January to May.

According to the report issued until May by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (Sesnsp), crimes against personal freedom are classified as kidnappings or others. In the first case, they are subcategorized in four modalities: extortion, with hostage quality, to cause damage or express; In the category of others, illegal deprivations of liberty are considered, commonly known as “riots”, which in some are to end the lives of the victims.

Kidnapping as such, according to the definition of the law on the matter and the criminal codes, is the crime for which freedom is deprived, in order to obtain ransom or cause damage or harm to the kidnapped person or another person related to this.

In this regard, between January and May 2022, nine complaints were registered with the State Attorney General’s Office; In the same period last year the figure rose to 15 cases and currently the official information establishes 20 incidents. In 2022, the total number of kidnappings was 21, that is, one less than in five months of the current year.

Regarding other crimes against personal freedom other than kidnapping, in 2022, 336 cases were registered in the first five months of the year; In the 12 months they reached 870 cases.

Last year, in the same period from January to May, cases of “levantones” totaled 290, a slight decrease in relation to 2022. In the 12 months, there were 830 incidents, also below the incidence in the previous record.

However, in 2024 there will be 348 incidents, which represents a 20 percent increase, if compared to the previous year’s record.

Of all the cases of crimes against personal freedom in the state, in these first five months of the year, in January 64 cases were considered “liftings”, in addition to four kidnappings, three extortion cases and one express case; In February, the number of deprivations of liberty increased to 72 and two cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported.

For the month of March, the incidence dropped to 51 crimes against people’s freedom: 51 were of another type and two were kidnapping for ransom; By April, the “liftings” grew to 81 cases and the kidnappings to six: five of the extortion type and one in which the victim was considered a hostage.

Finally, in May the incidence practically remained the same, with 80 complaints for illegal deprivation of liberty and six cases considered properly as kidnappings, four extortion cases and two in the express modality.