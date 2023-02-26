The snap of a father holding his dead daughter’s hand, captured by an AFP photographer, was one of the images that went around the world after the devastating earthquake on February 6 in Turkey and Syria.

Almost three weeks after this catastrophe that left more than 44,000 dead in Turkey, Adem Altan, the photojournalist who captured the image, met again with the Turkish Mesut Hancer.

This father of four children, including teenager Irmak, who died aged 15 under the rubble of an eight-story building, recently left the city of Kahramanmaras, in southeastern Turkey, and went to live in the capital, Ankara.

“I also lost my mother, my brothers and my nephews in the earthquake. But there is nothing comparable to burying a child,” explains this man in his 40s. “It’s an indescribable pain.”

His family is now trying to rebuild their lives away from devastated Kahramanmaras, located near the epicenter of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that also shook northern Syria.

The photo of Hancer, petrified with pain and indifferent to the cold and rain, wearing an orange anorak coat, symbolized the tragedy experienced by thousands of people and generated an outpouring of solidarity.

An Ankara businessman offered him a house and proposed hiring Hancer as an administrative employee at his private television network.

– “Like an angel” –

In the living room of his new home, he has hung a painting, a gift from an artist, in which Irmak is depicted with angel wings beside her father.

“I couldn’t let go of your hand. My daughter slept like an angel in her bed”, explains this father, violently separated from one of his children.

When the earthquake hit, at 04:17 local time on February 6 (22:17 on the 5th, Brasilia time), Hancer was working in his bakery.

He immediately called the family and learned that their home had been damaged but not collapsed, and that his wife and three of their four children were safe and sound.

But the family had no news of the youngest daughter, Irmak, who had slept at her grandmother’s house that night to spend more time with her cousins ​​from Istanbul, who had come to visit.

So, Hancer, very worried, went quickly to his mother’s house and there he found the property transformed into a mountain of rubble. Amidst the ruins, he found his daughter’s body.

No rescue team appeared in the area in the 24 hours following the catastrophe.

Hancer and other residents had to scramble to try to find their family members and acquaintances under the rubble.

He tried to remove his dead daughter’s body, lifting concrete blocks with his hands. But it was an impossible task.

Desperate, frustrated and filled with a deep sadness, he sat down beside Irmak’s corpse.

“I took her hand, stroked her hair and kissed her cheeks,” he recalls.

Minutes later, he saw the photojournalist portraying the aftermath of the earthquake. “Take pictures of my daughter”, she murmured, her voice cracking with a pain that is hard to forget.