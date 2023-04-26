Since the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, 85 reactors have been shut down against 78 connected.

The shutdown of the last 3 nuclear power plants in Germany, in early April, is part of the biggest shutdown wave in history for this energy source.

Since 2011, the year of the Fukushima accident, 85 reactors have been disconnected against 78 inaugurated, according to a survey by the Power360 based on data from Pris (Power Reactor Information System) and the world industry association.

The wave is greater than that which followed the Chernobyl disaster, in the Soviet Union, in 1986. In the following 13 years, there were 53 closures and 127 new connections of nuclear power plants. The accident turned 37 on Tuesday (25.Apr.2023).

Data on disconnections and connections to the energy grid until 2021/2022 show two distinct trends: while Europe is deactivating its nuclear power plants, the source is expanding in Asia, mainly in developing countries.

In addition to Germany, France approved a plan to reduce its dependence on nuclear power. Over there, 70% of electricity comes from reactors – the highest proportion in the world.

On the other hand, there are currently 56 reactors under construction, most of them in East Asia. China alone is currently building more than 22 nuclear power plants and is expected to increase the country’s current generation capacity by 43%.

Japan, where the Fukushima accident took place, is restarting its plants and has new ones under construction since 2015.

After 2011, there was a drop in energy generation, which has since been reversed. The participation of the nuclear source in the total electricity in the world, however, continues on a downward trajectory since 2001.

In 2021, the last data available, it was at 9.8%. The record is from 1996, when it accounted for 17.4% of all electricity in the world.

Security

Despite the great impact of the accidents at Chernobyl and Fukushima, the nuclear source is one of the safest in the world.

Comparative studies estimate direct and indirect deaths caused by the production of one terawatt-hour of energy (enough to supply a city of 150,000 inhabitants for 1 year.

The death rate for coal power plants, the most common in the world, is 24.6 deaths per terawatt-hour. This considers a series of respiratory problems caused by pollution.

In the case of nuclear energy, even considering direct and indirect deaths from Chernobyl and Fukushima, the rate is 0.03.

There is a lot of political environment in the decisions to shut down plants. In Germany, complete decommissioning had been in the government’s plans since 2002.

In 2009, German Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to postpone the shutdown, but backtracked after the Fukushima disaster and pressure from the country’s Green Party, heir to the peace movement.

“Over time, the pacifist movement began to mimic the nuclear weapon with the nuclear power plant, forgetting that with steel we can make a sword or a plow”, said the former president of Eletronuclear and technical director of Abdan (Brazilian Association for the Development of Nuclear Activities), Leonam Guimarães.

For Leonam, the accidents bring a bad social perception and delay the expansion of new reactors.

“Actual risk is quite different from society’s perception of risk, due to a number of factors over the years. I would even say that the main factor is original sin, nuclear energy was introduced to the world through Hiroshima and Nagasaki”, he stated.

Nuclear and green?

It is a fact that the Fukushima disaster in 2011 triggered a phase of decommissioning power plants, but there are those who speak of a new nuclear era, driven by the energy transition.

As of 2019, the UN Climate Conferences (United Nations) began to consider atomic energy as part of the solution for decarbonizing the energy matrix.

Renewable sources, such as solar and wind, depend on weather conditions to produce energy. There is still no way to take advantage of them in a constant and safe way.

“We are extremely in favor of solar and wind growth, but there is a problem: who will insure the system? The only [das energias constantes] what is not polluting is nuclear”, said the president of Abdan, Celso Cunha.

For Heitor Scalambrini Costa, a professor retired from UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), there are other relevant environmental concerns: atomic waste needs to be stored safely and in places with geological stability, which would make it difficult to classify this source as “clean”.

“Fuel, from uranium mining to its ‘burning’, produces large amounts of waste produced by nuclear reactions. These chemical elements, created artificially, are highly radioactive, for up to thousands of years.”, he stated.

Abdan’s technical director, however, claims that the amount of uranium to be mined is small in relation to the energy generated, because of the mineral’s “energy density”.

“Uranium mining has a much smaller impact than, for example, copper mining, which is needed to electrify the world’s automobile fleet.”, said Leonam.

creek 3

In Brazil, nuclear energy corresponds to 1.03% of the power granted, according to data from Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency). The country has two nuclear power plants in operation: Angra 1 and 2, with a capacity of 1.9 GW (gigawatts).

According to Celso, president of Abdan, the two plants have one of the cheapest tariffs in the national electrical system. “But they were built many years ago, they have gone through the [período de] initial investment”, he stated.

Building a plant costs US$ 5 billion to US$ 7 billion, with a useful life of up to 100 years, according to the president of Abdan.

The 3rd Brazilian plant, Angra 3, has been under construction since 1984, with numerous interruptions. The most recent in 2015, due to lack of funds, when Operation Lava Jato investigated suspicions of corruption in the works.

Construction was resumed at the end of 2022 and suspended, on Wednesday (April 19), by the mayor of Angra dos Reis. R$ 7.8 billion have already been spent on the works and another R$ 17 billion will be needed to complete them.

The money will come from financing coordinated by the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and paid through the energy tariff generated by the plant. In practice, the cost will be passed on to the consumer.